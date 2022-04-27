Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 83,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 5.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 1,137,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,649,441. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.