Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tronox by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tronox by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

