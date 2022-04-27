True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.13

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 3575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.
About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)
