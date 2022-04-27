True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

OTCMKTS:TUERF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

