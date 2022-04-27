TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Achieves $4.30 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $16,883.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

