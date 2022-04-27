Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.54% of Truist Financial worth $2,768,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC remained flat at $$50.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,358. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

