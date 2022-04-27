Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC remained flat at $$50.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

