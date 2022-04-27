TrustToken (TRU) Market Cap Hits $50.87 Million

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

