Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Truxton stock remained flat at $$70.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.69. Truxton has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $75.87.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

