Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 4.8%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 31,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,975,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $4,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

