Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 4.8%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 31,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,975,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.