UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.60 ($2.80) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.94 ($3.16).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.87 ($3.08) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €2.90 ($3.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

