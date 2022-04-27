UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 4,790,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UBS Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

