UBS Group Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.56.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,653.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,777.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

