Udemy, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy’s (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. Udemy had issued 14,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $420,500,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. After the expiration of Udemy’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25. Udemy has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

