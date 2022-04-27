UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

