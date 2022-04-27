United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 672,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

