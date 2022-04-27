United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.54.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.