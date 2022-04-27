UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $10.62 on Wednesday, hitting $513.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $483.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.