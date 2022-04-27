Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

