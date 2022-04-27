Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.