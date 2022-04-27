Value Line, Inc. (VALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 11th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

VALU opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. Value Line has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $91.72.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

