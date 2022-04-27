Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,657,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

