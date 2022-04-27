Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.63% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,799,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 53,537,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,436,221. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.