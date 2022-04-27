Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.32. 694,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

