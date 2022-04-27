Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Raymond James & Associates’ Largest Position

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.76% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $8,163,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,803. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

