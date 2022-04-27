Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.22

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 2269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $792 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

