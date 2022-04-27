Veeral Desai Sells 79,568 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGL opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of -17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in agilon health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in agilon health by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

