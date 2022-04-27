Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $79,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.22. 954,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

