Verasity Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $76.34 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

