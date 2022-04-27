Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $156.89 million and $3.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00255178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,896,838 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

