Veritas Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 731,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 718,400 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $488,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $261,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,659,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 294,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.04. 48,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.96. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

