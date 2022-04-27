Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $817.57 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,877,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.19% of Fiserv worth $817,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Fiserv by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 333,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 152,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

