Veritas Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises about 0.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Coupang worth $64,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CPNG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.46. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

