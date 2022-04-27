Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,584. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

