Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. 6,996,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

