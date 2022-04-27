Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,733. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $424.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.99.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

