Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 917 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,324,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,840. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

