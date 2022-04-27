Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. 1,982,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,981. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.