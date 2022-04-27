Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 12,829,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.