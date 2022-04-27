Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 832,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

PayPal stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

