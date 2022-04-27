Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after buying an additional 55,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,286 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.