Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,932,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. 4,206,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

