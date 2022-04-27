Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546,357 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 6,934,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,171. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

