Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,300 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,400. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

