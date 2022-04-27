Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $8,299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

