Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,800 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. 57,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

