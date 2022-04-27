Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.37.

WDAY stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.49. 34,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,019.00 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.67 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

