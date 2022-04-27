Versor Investments LP Has $558,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in RH were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,720 shares of company stock worth $138,525,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $340.22. 24,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,533. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

