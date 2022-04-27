Versor Investments LP Has $589,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

