Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 91,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

